La. woman accused of defrauding NFL fund for ex-players

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A woman who had a son with former NFL defensive lineman Norman Hand has been arrested on allegations of defrauding a healthcare fund for retired players and their dependents out of about $60,000. Louisiana State Police spokesman Katherine Stegall says 53-year-old Toni Charles is accused of submitting false claims for Hand’s son to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Reimbursement Account Plan. Charles responded to an arrest warrant by turning herself in to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on Thursday. She was booked on charges of theft of more than $25,000 and forgery. The Upshaw fund was created in 2006 to reimburse medical expenses not covered by insurance.