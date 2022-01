BOCA RATON, Fla. — Michael Forrest had 14 points to lead five Florida Atlantic players in double figures as the Owls beat Western Kentucky 78-69. Alijah Martin added 13 points for the Owls on Thursday night. Bryan Greenlee chipped in 12, Vladislav Goldin scored 12 and Everett Winchester had 11. Dayvion McKnight led the Hilltoppers with 22 points and nine rebounds.