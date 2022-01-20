Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:02 am

Defending champion Hatton off to strong start in Abu Dhabi

KEYT

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton has started the defense of his Abu Dhabi Championship title by shooting 6-under 66 and is three strokes off the lead in second place midway through the first round. Rory McIlroy has gotten off to a disappointing start to his first event of 2022 by bogeying his final two holes for an even-par 72. Scott Jamieson is leading after a bogey-free 63 that contained nine birdies. Hatton won the event last year at nearby Abu Dhabi Golf Club. He was tied for second place with Victor Perez.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content