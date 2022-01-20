Croswell, Horchler lead No. 21 Providence over Georgetown

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ed Croswell scored 15 points and Noah Horchler had 14 with seven rebounds to lead No. 21 Providence past Georgetown 83-75. Al Durham had 15 points and Nate Watson 10 for the Friars, who won for the 10th time in 11 games. Donald Carey led Georgetown with 21 points and seven rebounds. Kaiden Rice finished with 19 points for the Hoyas, who have lost four straight. Croswell hit all seven of his shots from the floor and went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line.