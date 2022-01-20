Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:57 pm

Capacity held to 12,000 for US World Cup qualifier at Canada

KEYT

By The Associated Press

The crowd for Canada’s World Cup qualifier against the United States on Jan. 30 will be limited to 12,000 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario, half of capacity. The Canadian Soccer Association will cancel the tickets issued when the game sold out last month and it will hold a new sale at the reduced figure. The sale will open Tuesday to previous ticket buyers, and a general sale would take place the following day if tickets are available. Fans attending the match will be asked for proof of vaccination, and masks are required except while eating or drinking.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content