Cantlay, rookie Hodges share lead in The American Express

By JOHN NICHOLSON

AP Sports Writer

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay shot a 10-under 62 in perfect conditions at La Quinta Country Club for a share of the first-round lead with rookie Lee Hodges in The American Express. Cantlay played the first seven holes in 7 under, making an eagle on the par-5 sixth and five birdies. The FedEx Cup champion added birdies on Nos. 11-13 and closed with five straight pars. Hodges made a memorable debut in the event. He played the back nine at La Quinta in 7-under 29. Top-ranked Jon Rahm was four shots back. Tournament host Phil Mickelson was tied for last in the 156-player field.