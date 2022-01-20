Brown scores 27, Washington defeats Oregon State 82-72

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. scored 27 points and Washington turned back Oregon State 82-72 despite being without head coach Mike Hopkins. With Hopkins in COVID-19 protocol, assistant Will Conroy stepped in as head coach. There were 14 lead changes in a first half that finished with the Beavers up 38-36. Washington continued the sharp play after the break, shooting 58% despite going 3 of 11 from 3-point range and made only three turnovers. Meanwhile the Beavers missed all nine of their 3-pointers — finishing 3 of 19 — and shot 39%. Dashawn Davis scored 17 points, 15 in the second half, to lead Oregon State.