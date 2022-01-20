Boston College women rally to edge No. 19 Notre Dame 73-71

BOSTON (AP) — Cameron Swartz scored 28 points, Makayla Dickens added 20 and Boston College erased a 14-point deficit to defeat No. 19 Notre Dame 73-71. The Fighting Irish, who led by 14 with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, missed their last four shots, including three in the last four seconds, and had two turnovers after Dara Mabrey’s 3-pointer put them ahead 70-67 with 3 1/2 minutes to play. Sam Brunelle led Notre Dame (13-4, 4-2) with 15 points.