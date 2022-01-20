Beijing Olympics will showcase hockey’s next generation

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Nathan MacKinnon will not get to play at the Olympics for the first time since the NHL is not sending players to Beijing. The men’s hockey tournament instead could be a showcase of the next generation of hockey talent. Most recent top NHL draft pick Owen Power is expected to suit up for Canada. Michigan teammate Matty Beniers is one of eight players under age 21 playing for the United States. They could follow the lead of Kirill Kaprizov, Miro Heiskanen and Troy Terry, who starred in the 2018 Olympics before reaching the NHL.