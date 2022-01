KINGSTON, R.I. — Ishmael Leggett’s layup with 23 seconds remaining and Makhi Mitchell’s 10 points helped carry Rhode Island to its eighth straight home win as it beat La Salle 56-54. Clifton Moore missed a contested layup and Christian Ray and Jhamir Brickus missed 3-pointers all in the final 11 seconds of the same possession for the Explorers to end it. Moore scored 10 points for La Salle.