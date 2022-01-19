Nunge helps No. 20 Xavier rally past DePaul 68-67

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Jack Nunge scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half, and No. 20 Xavier rallied for a 68-67 victory over DePaul. Colby Jones had 13 points for the Musketeers, who trailed by as many as 12. Paul Scruggs finished with eight points and seven assists. David Jones scored 26 points for DePaul, and Brandon Johnson had 13. The Blue Demons played without Javon Freeman-Liberty, who was held out after he aggravated a groin injury during Thursday’s 96-92 victory over Seton Hall. The senior guard is averaging a team-high 21.1 points per game.