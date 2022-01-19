Skip to Content
No. 12 Kentucky withstands test from Aggies in 64-58 win

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Sahvir Wheeler scored 12 points and No. 12 Kentucky used a strong second half to outlast Texas A&M 64-58. The victory extends Kentucky’s winning streak to four games and snaps an eight-game winning streak for Texas A&M (15-3, 4-1 SEC). The Aggies were dominate early and led by as many as 13 in front of a record crowd of 14,036, but the Kentucky (15-3, 5-1) chipped away at the lead before going on top midway through the second half and holding on for the win.  

