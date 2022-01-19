Nets hold off Wizards’ rally, beat Washington 119-118

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 22 of his 30 points in the first half, and the Brooklyn Nets held off Washington 119-118 when Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pointers in the final seconds. Washington trailed by as many as 16 points, but a 3-pointer by Kuzma cut the lead to one with 36.2 seconds left. Irving missed a 3 for Brooklyn, but the Wizards couldn’t secure the rebound. Then James Harden had a shot blocked by Montrezl Harrell, giving Washington the ball. Kuzma missed from the left wing. Harrell’s offensive rebound gave Dinwiddie a last-ditch shot, but that was off the mark as well.