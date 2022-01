LEWISBURG, Pa. — Ryan Moffatt had 17 points to lead five Colgate players in double figures as the Raiders beat Bucknell 75-56. Nelly Cummings added 16 points for the Raiders on Wednesday night. Tucker Richardson chipped in 14, Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 13 and Keegan Records had 10. Xander Rice led the Bison with 20 points and seven assists.