Goodbye, Garbiñe: No. 3 Muguruza bows out at Australian Open

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The surprises started early at the Australian Open on Day 4. Third-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza became the highest-seeded player to exit the women’s draw, just minutes after No. 6 Anett Kontaveit lost. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka served a dozen double-faults in the first set and seemed on the brink of a second-round defeat before recovering to hold off 100th-ranked Wang Xinyu in three sets. Muguruza never managed to earn a single break point and made a whopping 33 unforced errors in a 6-3, 6-3 second-round loss to Alize Cornet. Kontaveit was beaten 6-2, 6-3 by 19-year-old Clara Tauson of Denmark. Winners among the men include No. 5 Andrey Rublev and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic.