DeRozan, Vucevic lead way as Bulls hold off Cavs 117-104

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points, Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the struggling Chicago Bulls ended the game on a 14-2 run to hold off the surging Cleveland Cavaliers 117-104 on Wednesday night. The Bulls steadied themselves after losing a season-high four straight and falling into a first-place tie with Miami in the Eastern Conference. They answered in a big way when Cleveland pulled within 103-102 on a 3 by former Bull Lauri Markkanen and free throw by Isaac Okoro. Ayo Dosunmu nailed a 3-pointer for Chicago with just over four minutes remaining to start the decisive rally. Vucevic hit two 3s and a layup during that stretch, helping Chicago stop Cleveland’s season-high five-game win streak. Markkanen led Cleveland with 28 points.