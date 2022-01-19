Capitals’ Orlov suspended 2 games for kneeing Jets’ Ehlers

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov has been suspended two games for kneeing Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers. Orlov was not penalized for the knee-on-knee hit late in regulation of the Capitals’ game against the Jets on Tuesday night. Ehlers was injured on the play and is expected to miss at least Winnipeg’s next game if not more. Orlov will not be eligible to play in Washington’s upcoming games at Boston on Thursday and against Ottawa on Saturday. He forfeits $51,000 in salary as part of the suspension. It’s his second NHL suspension and first since 2014.