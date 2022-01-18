Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 21 points, Stephen Curry had 18 and the Golden State Warriors returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86. Curry was back after a one-game absence. He shot 6 for 11 with four 3-pointers and added eight assists. He fell on his right hand during a win at Chicago on Friday, then missed Sunday’s 119-99 loss at Minnesota. Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points for the Warriors, who were coming off a 1-3 road stretch. Thompson found a groove in his second home game since returning from two devastating injuries and surgeries that cost him more than 2 1/2 years.