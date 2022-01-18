No. 25 UConn beats Butler 76-59 in first of home-and-home

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 25 UConn over Butler 76-59 on Tuesday night in first of two games this week between the two programs. It was the third straight double-double for Sanago, who also blocked four shots. He was joined by Andre Jackson, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut (12-4, 3-2 Big East), which returned to the top 25 this week for the first time since mid December. R.J. Cole led UConn in scoring with 17 points. Jayden Taylor scored 19 points and Simas Lukosius had 17 for the Bulldogs (9-7, 2-3).