Missouri beats Ole Miss 78-53 behind 23 points from Davis

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Amari Davis scored 23 points, Kobe Brown added 15 and Missouri beat Mississippi 78-53. Missouri won just its fourth game in 19 meetings with Ole Miss since the Tigers joined the Southeastern Conference in the 2012-13 season. Missouri led by double figures the entire second half. Ole Miss pulled within 57-47 after a 9-0 run, but the Tigers answered by scoring the next 15 points — with six points from Brown — for a 25-point lead with three minutes left. Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray III each had 11 points for Missouri. Daeshun Ruffin scored 12 points for Mississippi.

