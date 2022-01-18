Skip to Content
Mexico threatens fans with 5-year bans for homophobic chant

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Football Federation says any fan caught screaming a homophobic chant at its matches will face a five-year ban from national team games. Federation President Yon de Luisa says fans buying tickets will have to register their personal information and present a QR code and identification at a stadium entrance. The security presence at national squad matches will also be increased with the goal of ensuring anyone heard making the offensive chant will be expelled and face a ban. Mexico played a September home World Cup qualifier without fans and will have an empty stadium for its next two.

