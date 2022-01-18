Houser strong in season debut, Sabres beat Senators 3-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Michael Houser made 43 saves in his season debut and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1. Houser became the sixth goalie to start a game for Buffalo this season. Mark Jankowski, Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres. Drake Batherson had the lone goal for Ottawa, and Anton Forsberg stopped 30 shots. Ottawa’s first home game since Dec. 11 was played without fans because of COVID-19 regulations. The Senators had been looking for a third straight win as they returned from a two-game road trip in Western Canada.