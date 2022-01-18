Becky Hammon: ‘Right time’ to leave NBA, return to WNBA

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Becky Hammon says she has always followed her heart and is not worried about what other people think of her career decisions. From choosing to going to college at Colorado State instead of a bigger school, to playing for Russia in the Olympics and now leaving the NBA to coach the Las Vegas Aces. She has spent eight years as an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs becoming the first fulltime female coach in NBA history. She learned from one of the NBA’s best in Gregg Popovich and now feels it is time to go on a different path, pivoting to the WNBA.