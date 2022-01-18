Cryer, Mayer lead No. 5 Baylor past West Virginia 77-68

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — LJ Cryer and Matthew Mayer set career highs for scoring and No. 5 Baylor snapped a two-game losing streak with a 77-68 victory over West Virginia. Baylor bounced back after losing twice at home and relinquishing the No. 1 ranking. The defending national champion Bears have won 13 straight away from home, including four consecutive true road games. Cryer scored 25 points in place of leading scorer James Akinjo, who sat out with a bruised tailbone sustained in Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State. Mayer finished with 20 points. Malik Curry scored 19 points to lead West Virginia, which has lost two straight.