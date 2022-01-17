Skip to Content
Stefanovic, No. 4 Purdue top No. 17 Illinois in double OT

By GAVIN GOOD
Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points, including a go-ahead 3 at the start of double overtime that sent No. 4 Purdue over No. 17 Illinois 96-88. The Boilermakers improved to 15-2. Purdue hit four straight shots to take an 89-83 lead with 1:03 left in double overtime, including two baskets by Eric Hunter Jr. Alfonso Plummer scored 24 points for Illinois, which is 13-4. Andre Curbelo, who had missed 11 games after being injured, had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists.

