Ref apologizes for apparent error in AC Milan loss to Spezia

MILAN (AP) — Little went AC Milan’s way in a dispiriting 2-1 home loss to Spezia as the Rossoneri wasted a chance to move back atop Serie A. Emanuel Gyasi was left unmarked to finish off a counterattack and score a stoppage-time winner for Spezia. That came moments after a potential winner from Junior Messias was disallowed for Milan because the referee whistled a foul on Milan forward Ante Rebić in the buildup just as Rebić was passing the ball to Messias. Referee Marco Serra quickly held his hands up in an apparent apology to Milan’s protesting players but still refused to allow the goal. Napoli and Fiorentina also won.