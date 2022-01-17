Nets’ star Irving steadfast on vaccine despite Durant injury

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving insists an injury to teammate Kevin Durant won’t change his stance on not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Irving, who only recently returned to action after a drawn-out stalemate over getting vaccinated, said following a loss to the Cavaliers that he has no intention of getting the shot, and nothing’s going to sway him. Irving said he’s “standing” on his decision. The seven-time All-Star point guard has become a lightning rod of sorts for his decision not to get the vaccine. Due to COVID-19 mandates in New York City concerning public arenas, Irving is only permitted to play in road games.