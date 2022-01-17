German luge star Geisenberger says she’s going to Olympics

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Natalie Geisenberger has made it official: She’s heading to the Beijing Games and seeking a third consecutive Olympic women’s luge gold medal. The German slider, generally considered the best in the history of her sport, had considered skipping the Olympics for a multitude of reasons. They included human rights issues, and her belief that luge athletes were not treated well by Chinese officials when training there earlier this season. But in a social media post on Monday, the four-time world champion and eight-time World Cup overall champion laid out her reasons for deciding to compete in what presumably will be her final Olympics. She turns 34 on Feb. 5, the first full day of competition at the Beijing Games.