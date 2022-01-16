Suspended game in Spain to resume without injured player

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — The Copa del Rey match suspended after an object was thrown from the stands will resume Sunday behind closed doors and without the Sevilla player hit in the head in what the club called an “appalling attack.” Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordán was doing well at home but will not play when the match between his club and Real Betis restarts from the 39th minute with the score tied at 1-1 at the Benito Villamarín Stadium. Jordán had been taken to a hospital after being hit by a piece of PVC hurled from the stands while Betis was celebrating Nabil Fekir’s equalizer before halftime in the round-of-16 match between the fierce Seville rivals.