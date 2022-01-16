Sierra Leone and debutant Gambia the African Cup surprises

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Sierra Leone has capitalized on a goalkeeper error deep in injury time for a 2-2 draw against two-time champion Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations. Ivorian goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangaré fell while trying to gather a header back from one of his defenders and the ball slipped out his grasp. Alhaji Kamara was there to score the equalizer in the 93rd minute. Sierra Leone is playing at its first African Cup in 26 years and having a memorable time. It also drew with defending champion Algeria. Sierra Leone isn’t the only team throwing up big surprises. Gambia held Mali 1-1 and leads its group on its first appearance at a major tournament.