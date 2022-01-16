Oliveira scores on debut to help Roma beat Cagliari 1-0

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Sérgio Oliveira marked his debut by winning and converting a penalty to help new side Roma to a 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Cagliari in Serie A. Oliveira joined on loan from Porto on Wednesday. League leader Inter Milan visits fourth-place Atalanta later Sunday and can move four points clear with a win. Nani had an immediate impact as he provided an assist moments after coming on to help Venezia rescue a 1-1 draw against Empoli. Antonín Barák bagged a hat trick as Hellas Verona won 4-2 at Sassuolo.