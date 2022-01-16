No. 14 Villanova hits 12 3s in 82-42 romp over Butler

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Collin Gillespie hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Justin Moore scored 15 points to lead No. 14 Villanova to an 82-42 win over Butler. Eric Dixon and Jermaine Samuels each scored 14 points for the Wildcats. Villanova won its sixth straight game. Chuck Harris led Butler with 15 points. The Wildcats made their first six baskets and shot a whopping 71% in the first half. The Wildcats opened the second half on an 11-0 run. Butler missed 11 straight shots in the second half.