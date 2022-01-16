Miami women pull out 46-45 win over No. 15 Georgia Tech

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kelsey Marshall scored 12 points and Miami’s defense clamped down in the fourth quarter for a 46-45 win over No. 15 Georgia Tech. Ja’Leah Williams scored the final four points for the Hurricanes, including the game-winner with 1:21 remaining. Georgia Tech came out of a timeout and executed perfectly for Williams to make a layup. Georgia Tech, playing its fourth game in eight days, was 2 of 9 in the fourth quarter with seven turnovers. The Yellow Jackets didn’t score in the final three minutes. Nerea Hermosa scored 12 points for the Yellow Jackets