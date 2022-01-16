Liverpool relying on abnormal season to catch Man City

LONDON (AP) — Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino gave Liverpool a 3-0 Premier League win over Brentford. Liverpool moved above Chelsea to second place but is 11 points behind Manchester City with a game in hand. Brentford remained 10 points above the relegation zone. In Sunday’s other game, Jack Harrison scored a hat trick as Leeds overcame a long list of absentees to beat West Ham 3-2. West Ham hit back twice through Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals but it wasn’t enough. West Ham remained in fourth place, two points ahead of Arsenal having played two more games.