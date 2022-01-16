Liddell scores 19, No. 16 Ohio St tops Penn St 61-56

By JACOB BENGE

Associated Press

COLUMUBS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and No. 16 Ohio State defeated Penn State 61-56. Ohio State improved to 11-4. The Buckeyes won despite shooting just under 39% overall and going the final five minutes without a basket. The Nittany Lions fell to 8-7. Seth Lundy, Penn State’s leading scorer with an average of 14.1 points, missed his first game of the season. The school announced earlier in the day that he was out but didn’t give a reason.