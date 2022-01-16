East-leading Bulls opening eyes, next up: suprising Memphis

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have been a one of the surprise teams in the NBA this season despite a recent rut. The Bulls own the best record in the Eastern Conference with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine leading the way. They’re establishing themselves as a serious threat for the first time since Derrick Rose elicited “MVP! MVP!” chants from his thrilled hometown fans. DeRozan is now hearing those same chants. With the Bears siting out the NFL postseason and the Blackhawks struggling, the Bulls are in line for their first playoff appearance since the 2016-17 season. Chicago is looking to break a three-game losing streak Monday when it visits the surprising Memphis Grizzlies.