Cowboys no advantage being home with another playoff loss

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys couldn’t take advantage of a home playoff game. Their season is over after a 23-17 loss to San Francisco in an NFC wild-card game that ended when Dallas ran out of time before it could spike the ball to set up a final play. Since winning the Super Bowl at the end of the 1995 season, the Cowboys haven’t made it past the divisional round of the playoffs. They didn’t even get that far this time, in their 11th postseason appearance since those three Super Bowl titles over a four-season span.