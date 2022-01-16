Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:16 pm

49ers LT Trent Williams active for wild-card game at Cowboys

KEYT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is active for a wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys after missing the regular-season finale with an elbow injury. The nine-time Pro Bowler returned to practice Thursday after missing the 27-24 overtime victory at the Los Angeles Rams that put the 49ers in the playoffs. Williams, an All-Pro for the first time this season, sustained the injury in a Week 17 victory over Houston. There were no lingering questions about the active roster for the Cowboys. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content