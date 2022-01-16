49ers hang on over Cowboys 23-17 in chaotic wild-card finish

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Versatile receiver Deebo Samuel ran 26 yards for a touchdown the play after an interception by Dak Prescott and the San Francisco 49ers held on for a 23-17 wild-card victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers overcame an interception by Jimmy Garoppolo when they led by 13 in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys had a final chance with 32 seconds remaining and were at the San Francisco 41 with 14 seconds to go when Prescott took off up the middle intending to slide and spike the ball for a final play. But Dallas didn’t get the snap off from the 24 until after the clock hit 0:00.