TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Lucas Williamson scored 17 points and Marquise Kennedy scored 15 and Loyola Chicago won its ninth straight beating Indiana State 64-56. Down 45-44 with 9:40 left, Williamson went on his own 6-0 run with a layup, a 3-pointer and 1-for-2 shooting from the foul line and Loyola Chicago led the rest of the way. Cameron Henry scored 12 points for the Sycamores.