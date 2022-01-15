Washington helps No. 18 Kentucky rout No. 22 Tennessee

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Freshman TyTy Washington Jr. scored a career-high 28 points, Sahvir Wheeler returned from injury to add 21 points and No. 18 Kentucky shot a season-high 68% to blow out No. 22 Tennessee 107-79. The Wildcats rolled the Volunteers on an emotional day that began with news of the death of former Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall at 93. Hall led the program to its fourth national championship in 1978. Kentucky then unleashed its most energetic performance this season. Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points and Kennedy Chandler 17 for Tennessee, which shot 53% but wasn’t close for the final 30 minutes.