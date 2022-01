GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Vance Jackson and Brandon Suggs scored 17 points each and East Carolina defeated Memphis 72-71. Memphis led by 14 at halftime and still by 10 with 2:22 remaining in the game. East Carolina scored 10 points to tie it and after a Memphis free throw, Suggs buried a jumper for the win with 2 seconds left. Jalen Duren had 15 points and nine rebounds for Memphis.