Sinitsina, Katsalapov win European ice dance title

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov have seen off a challenge from another Russian duo to retain their ice dance title at the European figure skating championships. Sinitsina and Katsalapov scored 130.07 points in the free dance for a total 217.96 points to beat Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin on 213.20. Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri took the bronze for Italy on 207.97. Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France skipped the European championships to reduce the risk of catching the coronavirus before next month’s Olympics.

