Rantanen, MacKinnon score 2 each, Avalanche beat Coyotes 5-0

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals each, Darcy Kuemper had 20 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-0. Nazem Kadri also scored as Colorado improved to 7-0-1 in its last eight games. MacKinnon also had an assist to help Colorado earn a point for the 15th time in 16 games (13-1-2). Kadri has 24 points in his last 15 games and is fifth in the league with 49 points. Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves for Arizona, which is 4-11-2 in its last 17 games.