Porzingis starts fast in return, Mavs roll past Magic 108-92

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 12 of his 19 points in the first quarter of his first game in two weeks and the Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 108-92 victory over the Orlando Magic. The 7-foot-3 Latvian was sharp from the start after missing seven games because of COVID-19. Porzingis hit four of five shots in the opening quarter. Luka Doncic scored 23 points in the eighth win in nine games for the Mavericks. Robin Lopez, Moritz Wagner and Jalen Suggs scored 16 points apiece for the Magic.