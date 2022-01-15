Norwich beats Everton 2-1 to pile more pressure on Benitez

NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich secured its first English Premier League victory since November by beating Everton 2-1 to pile more pressure on manager Rafael Benitez. Everton supporters were calling for the Spaniard to leave the club before the game, with banners held aloft. Two goals in quick succession — an own goal from Michael Keane and Adam Idah’s close-range strike — put the home side on course for a coveted victory. Richarlison pulled one back for the visitors shortly after coming on with an overhead kick but the Toffees remain without a league win since the start of December.