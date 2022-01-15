Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:06 pm

No. 4 Auburn wins 13th straight, beats Ole Miss 80-71

KEYT

By CHRIS BURROWS
Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Walker Kessler scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and No. 4 Auburn rallied from an early 14-point deficit to beat Mississippi 80-71 on Saturday night. Auburn (16-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) extended its winning streak to 13 games. The Tigers got 15 points from Jabari Smith, and 14 from both K.D. Johnson and Wendell Green Jr. Auburn used a 24-9 run over nine minutes to take a commanding 71-60 lead with 4:09 remaining. Tye Fagan led Ole Miss (9-7, 1-3) with 17 points, while Nysier Brooks had 14 points and eight rebounds and Matthew Murrell had 13 points and eight rebounds. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content