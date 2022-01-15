No. 10 UConn beats Xavier for 165th straight conference win

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Caroline Ducharme scored 20 points, Christyn Williams added 19 and No. 10 UConn routed Xavier 78-41 on Saturday to win its 165th straight conference game. Olivia Nelson-Ododa also filled up the stat sheet for UConn (9-3, 4-0 Big East), scoring 11 points, blocking eight shots, pulling down six rebounds and grabbing a career-high five steals. Aanaya Harris had 12 points and Miikayla Hayes added 10 for Xavier (6-9, 1-5), which hit just 17 of its 64 shots. The Huskies have now won three straight since coming off a 21-day COVID-19-related pause.