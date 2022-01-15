Ludwig wins World Cup luge race, clinches season title

OBERHOF, Germany (AP) — Johannes Ludwig of Germany clinched his first World Cup men’s overall season championship Saturday, becoming the fourth different slider to win the crown in the last four seasons. Ludwig won the next-to-last race of the season to lead a German sweep of the medals, with Max Langenhan second and Felix Loch third. Austria took the next four spots, led by Nico Gleirscher in fourth and Wolfgang Kindl in fifth. But that wasn’t enough to keep Kindl in the title chase, and he wound up falling 146 points behind Ludwig with one race — and a maximum of 100 points — remaining.