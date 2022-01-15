Koroma scores 21 points, leads Cal Poly over UC Davis 82-74

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Alimamy Koroma had 21 points, seven rebounds and five blocks to lead Cal Poly to an 82-74 victory over UC Davis. Camren Pierce added 15 points and eight assists for Cal Poly (4-10, 1-2 Big West Conference), which ended a four-game skid. Christian Anigwe scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for UC Davis (7-5, 0-1). Caleb Fuller’s 3-pointer for UC Davis tied the game at 52-all. The Mustangs answered with a 10-0 run, with Brantly Stevenson and Koroma each making a 3-pointer, and they led by double digits for nearly the rest of the way.